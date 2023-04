Chicago's Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on his plans for the city Chicago's mayoral race was much watched by Democrats nationwide, weighing issues like crime and the economy. NPR's Scott Simon talks with the Mayor-elect, Brandon Johnson.

National Chicago's Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on his plans for the city Chicago's Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on his plans for the city Listen · 5:57 5:57 Chicago's mayoral race was much watched by Democrats nationwide, weighing issues like crime and the economy. NPR's Scott Simon talks with the Mayor-elect, Brandon Johnson. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor