Animals Crash, the one-eyed cat, won Cadbury Chocolate's 2023 Easter Bunny Tryouts Crash, the one-eyed cat, won Cadbury Chocolate's 2023 Easter Bunny Tryouts Audio will be available later today. We hear from Patty Cutler, executive director of the Simply Cats non-profit shelter, about how Crash the one-eyed cat came to win Cadbury Chocolate's 2023 Easter Bunny Tryouts.