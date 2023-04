In Kharkiv, a widower tries to repair his bombed apartment building In a war-ruined district of Kharkiv, a widower tries to repair his bombed apartment building as Ukraine struggles to restore neighborhoods destroyed by Russian attacks.

World In Kharkiv, a widower tries to repair his bombed apartment building In Kharkiv, a widower tries to repair his bombed apartment building Audio will be available later today. In a war-ruined district of Kharkiv, a widower tries to repair his bombed apartment building as Ukraine struggles to restore neighborhoods destroyed by Russian attacks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor