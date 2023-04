Meet the father-son duo releasing late blues musician Fred Davis' lost album NPR's Scott Simon talks to singer Eli "Paperboy" Reed and his father Howard Husock about the late blues musician Fred Davis and releasing his lost album "Cleveland Blues."

