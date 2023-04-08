The News Roundup For April 7, 2023

Former President Donald Trump was indicted this week. He was arraigned in a New York City courthouse on Tuesday and plead not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges are in relation to his payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels for her silence concerning an affair the two had before he took office.

Extreme weather continues to ravage many parts of the South. At least 32 people have been killed in the region by multiple tornadoes.

Sunday's NCAA women's basketball championship game drew record viewership this year. The LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102 to 85.

Meanwhile overseas, Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization this week, doubling the alliance's border with Russia. Now, all eyes turn to Sweden as the country faces an uphill battle for membership.

The United Nations has condemned a decision by the Taliban to forbid women from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres immediately asked that the group rescind the order.

Popular social media app TikTok was fined $15 million by a U.K. watchdog this week for failing to protect the privacy of children.

