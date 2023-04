Dueling rulings lead to confusion over abortion drug access Future access to the abortion drug mifepristone is called into question following competing rulings from federal judges in Texas and Washington State.

Law Dueling rulings lead to confusion over abortion drug access Dueling rulings lead to confusion over abortion drug access Listen · 3:57 3:57 Future access to the abortion drug mifepristone is called into question following competing rulings from federal judges in Texas and Washington State. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor