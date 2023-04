The slither of a deadly Cobra in a cockpit prompted an emergency landing Of all the things to go wrong midair in the cockpit of a plane, finding an unwanted poisonous snake under the pilot's seat must surely be one of the worst scenarios.

Animals The slither of a deadly Cobra in a cockpit prompted an emergency landing The slither of a deadly Cobra in a cockpit prompted an emergency landing Listen · 2:46 2:46 Of all the things to go wrong midair in the cockpit of a plane, finding an unwanted poisonous snake under the pilot's seat must surely be one of the worst scenarios. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor