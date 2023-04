Movie review: 'Air' Ben Affleck directs the story of how a small athletic shoe maker cracked the big time in 1984 by introducing a shoe for an untested rookie named Michael Jordan.

Review Movie Reviews Movie review: 'Air' Movie review: 'Air' Listen · 3:42 3:42 Ben Affleck directs the story of how a small athletic shoe maker cracked the big time in 1984 by introducing a shoe for an untested rookie named Michael Jordan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor