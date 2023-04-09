Sunday Puzzle: Category is...

On-air challenge: It's spring, and today I've brought a game of Categories based on the word BIRDS. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters B-I-R-D-S. For example, if the category were "Flowers," you might say Buttercup, Iris, Rose, Daisy, and Snapdragon. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.



Note: In some cases there may be other answers. Any answer that works will be counted as correct.



1. BIRDS

Blackbird, bluebird, bullfinch, buzzard

Ibis

Robin, raven

Dove, duck

Sparrow, starling, stork, sandpiper, swallow, swan, swift



2. STATE CAPITALS

Boston, Boise, Baton Rouge, Bismarck

Indianapolis

Raleigh, Richmond

Denver, Dover, Des Moines

Sacramento, Santa Fe, Springfield, St. Paul, Salt Lake City, Salem





3. THINGS YOU MIGHT KEEP IN A MEDICINE CABINET (no brand names)

Bandages, baby lotion

Iodine, ibuprofen, insect repellent, Insulin

Razor blades, rubbing alcohol

Decongestant, dental floss, deodorant

Shampoo, sunscreen, shaving cream, sleeping pills, soap, swabs

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Mark Maxwell-Smith. Think of an eight-letter word for a certain musician. Switch the order of the second and fourth letters and you'll get a word for a certain writer. What words are these? I'm looking for words, not famous people.

Challenge answer: Sitarist --> satirist

Winner: Terrence Bennett of Upper Black Eddy, PA.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who conducts the blog "Puzzleria." Name some things you might grow in a garden. Move the middle letter to the beginning. Phonetically the result sounds like part of the human body and an article of clothing that covers it. What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 13th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.