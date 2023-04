The Wisconsin Supreme Court election cost $40 million. There could be a better way NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Alicia Bannon of the Brennan Center, about potential reforms to selecting state judges following the $40 million Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Alicia Bannon of the Brennan Center, about potential reforms to selecting state judges following the $40 million Wisconsin Supreme Court election.