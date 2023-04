Bishop T.D. Jakes on investing in Black communities NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Bishop T.D. Jakes about investing in Black communities and ministering not only from the pulpit but also as an entrepreneur.

Race Bishop T.D. Jakes on investing in Black communities Bishop T.D. Jakes on investing in Black communities Listen · 6:37 6:37 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Bishop T.D. Jakes about investing in Black communities and ministering not only from the pulpit but also as an entrepreneur. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor