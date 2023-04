Wisconsin race puts renewed attention on state supreme courts and shadow dockets NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet about the recent race for a seat on that court and why people should pay more attention to state shadow dockets.

Law Wisconsin race puts renewed attention on state supreme courts and shadow dockets Wisconsin race puts renewed attention on state supreme courts and shadow dockets Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet about the recent race for a seat on that court and why people should pay more attention to state shadow dockets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor