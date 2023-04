Northwest shellfish growers call for aggressive action against invasive crabs Oyster growers in Washington's Willapa Bay are alarmed by an invasion of potentially destructive European green crabs. Some are asking for an all-out trapping offensive to corral the invasive species.

Business Northwest shellfish growers call for aggressive action against invasive crabs Northwest shellfish growers call for aggressive action against invasive crabs Audio will be available later today. Oyster growers in Washington's Willapa Bay are alarmed by an invasion of potentially destructive European green crabs. Some are asking for an all-out trapping offensive to corral the invasive species. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor