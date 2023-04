Arguments that trans athletes have an unfair advantage lacks evidence to support NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with endocrinologist, Dr. Eric Vilain, about a spate of laws targeting trans athletes.

Science Arguments that trans athletes have an unfair advantage lacks evidence to support Arguments that trans athletes have an unfair advantage lacks evidence to support Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with endocrinologist, Dr. Eric Vilain, about a spate of laws targeting trans athletes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor