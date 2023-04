Ellie Goulding runs through highlights off her new album 'Higher Than Heaven' Singer Ellie Goulding discusses a few songs from her new album, Higher Than Heaven.

Music Interviews Ellie Goulding runs through highlights off her new album 'Higher Than Heaven' Ellie Goulding runs through highlights off her new album 'Higher Than Heaven' Audio will be available later today. Singer Ellie Goulding discusses a few songs from her new album, Higher Than Heaven. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor