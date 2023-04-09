Chlöe Bailey on her debut album 'In Pieces'

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

And finally today, Chloe Bailey is a new artist, but it really doesn't feel that way. The Atlanta singer got her start as a duo alongside her sister Halle. After years of performing covers of songs on YouTube, they got noticed by Beyonce herself and signed to her label. Together, Chloe and her sister have had a number of billboard hits and Grammy nominations. But now Chloe is ready to take center stage with the release of her debut album "In Pieces." And she's not holding anything back.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HAVE MERCY")

CHLOE BAILEY: (Singing) Why I keep flossing like I do? Why I keep saucing like I do? Why It keep costing like it do?

DETROW: Chloe joins us now. Chloe, it's so nice to speak with you.

BAILEY: It is so lovely to speak with you. How are you?

DETROW: Oh, I'm good, but probably not as busy as you. You've got an album. You've got a hit show. You've got a movie. I'm wondering, can you even catch your breath right now?

BAILEY: To be honest, I actually can. It is a lot, yes, but I am just so happy because I'm doing what makes me happy. And all of the things that I've put so much time and energy and love into, it's finally coming out now. So it's cool how it's all, like, one after the other.

DETROW: This album is called "In Pieces."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IN PIECES")

BAILEY: (Singing) I want to be where you are. I want you to need me like the fire needs the spark.

DETROW: Who or what is exactly in pieces here?

BAILEY: Yeah, so "In Pieces" represents the pieces of my heart from breaking time and time again. But I continue to pick myself back up, put myself back together. And that's what's in pieces - my heart. What also is in pieces is the box that people try to put me in, who they think Chloe is. All the people who told me I can't do what I'm currently doing now, all of the people who only think I should just be one type of way, what they expect me to be - that box is also in pieces.

DETROW: Let's get into some of the songs on the album. You teamed up with Missy Elliott for the track "Told Ya." Let's hear a little bit of that.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TOLD YA")

MISSY ELLIOTT: (Rapping) I thought I told ya when me and Chloe collab it's game over. I thought I told ya. I thought I told ya.

DETROW: What can you tell us about this song?

BAILEY: What I can tell you about this song is as fun and as upbeat and confident as this song sounds, it came from a place of really feeling insecure and discouraged. I was in Atlanta. It was in the middle of when I was filming "Praise This." And my friend Theron, who I wrote "Have Mercy" and "Cheatback" with - I got into the studio with him one night after shooting and something happened. I forgot. Not anything with the movie shooting. But I expressed to Theron - I was like, you know, people don't think I can do this music thing. I don't know when my album's coming out. No one's really believing in me. Now I'm starting to believe the people in my life who told me I couldn't do this. And he was like, no, you're going to tell those [expletive] that you can do it and they can kiss your booty.

And so that's why it's called "Told Ya." So we wrote it from a place of, like, I thought I told you that I would win. You were the one who doubted me, but I told you, so you can't say I didn't. So then to have, months and months later, Missy Elliott grace this record, that was the reason why I just cried on the floor for 20 minutes the second I heard her voice on this track.

DETROW: Let's listen to one other song, "Body Do."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BODY DO")

BAILEY: (Singing) I'm so tired, full of inviting.

DETROW: Tell us where this song came from, what you were aiming for here.

BAILEY: I was in the studio. It was just me and my engineer. And I was sent this track, and I immediately fell in love with it. It just felt so infectious and fun, and it made me want to shake some booty, right? It really got my heart pounding.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BODY DO")

BAILEY: (Singing) I want you now. Be so, so scandalous. Don't slow it down.

But because of how fun and bubbly and pop it felt, I wanted to kind of twist it up a bit. I was going through, at that time - you know, I was suspecting my ex of stepping out on me, and I just didn't have a good feeling. But I still was missing and longing for him and for his touch.

DETROW: Yeah.

BAILEY: So the song is about wanting something that you know is not good for you. But because it's familiar, you're willing to settle and put your real emotions and feelings on the back burner. And that's why the hook says, you know, I can't trust you as long - as far as I can throw you, but because I can see what your body do, because you're right in front of me, I'm going to trust what your body do.

DETROW: Yeah.

BAILEY: I'm not going to trust your words. I'm not going to trust what you tell me. I'm going to trust your body.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BODY DO")

BAILEY: (Singing) I deserve better, but I want the feeling I know. Yeah, I know better. You know I can't trust you as far as I can throw you. But I'ma trust what that body do. Yeah, I'ma trust what that body do.

DETROW: Let's talk about acting for a moment. I mentioned earlier you have two projects out right now. You're in a movie called "Praise This." You also star in "Swarm" on Amazon Prime. "Swarm's" gotten a lot of buzz.

BAILEY: It has, and I'm so happy to be a part of that show.

DETROW: Did anything surprise you about the reception to "Swarm"?

BAILEY: Yeah, isn't that crazy? I was just so honored to be a part of that incredible group of people - Dominique Fishback, Damson Idris, Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, the whole nine and - even with Malia Obama. So I just knew it was going to be special the second I saw Donald Glover's name attached to it. I've always been one of his biggest fans.

DETROW: That's usually the case with just about everything he does.

BAILEY: Right? Right? And he directed the pilot. And to just know how creative and free-flowing shooting went, it made me fall in love with acting even more. That was the turning point for me, where my love grew with it. And seeing Dominique and how incredibly talented she is and seeing Damson, how he was Khalid those two weeks and he didn't even speak in his U.K. accent. No matter if we had lunch break, if we were in the trailer chilling or even on the bus, he kept his Houston drawl the entire time until they said, and that's a wrap on Damson. So to pick up on all these incredible skills from my peers and scene partners and being in the midst of that atmosphere, it really just heightened my love for acting.

DETROW: I mean, hearing you talk, it's clear how much you - you're always listening. You're always trying to learn. You're always trying to absorb from people around you. And I wanted to ask about - you know, we mentioned that big break when Beyonce discovered you. You've stayed close with her. What sort of conversations did you have with her about a solo album and how that's different from all the other work that you've done?

BAILEY: Yes, I had loads of encouragement from her pertaining to this solo body of work, and I've probably played her, like, three different versions of the album. And it just means so much to me knowing that I have her in my corner. So when I sent the final sequence and everything of the album to her, I was just ecstatic with her response. And she was just really happy - and her mind and her genius little detailed notes. It's just pretty cool to witness how her mind works.

DETROW: That was Chloe. Her debut solo album "In Pieces" is out now. Chloe, it was so nice to talk to you.

BAILEY: It was so lovely speaking with you. Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HEART ON MY SLEEVE")

BAILEY: (Singing) Yeah, I got a confession. I'm feeling under pressure, wish I had all the answers, yeah. Wear my heart on my sleeve. They all say I'm naive, but it's better than nothing. When did it all get so heavy now?

