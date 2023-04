Drag queens led an Easter march in L.A. to protest anti-drag and anti-trans laws Drag queens led a march in Los Angeles on Easter Sunday to protest anti-drag and anti-trans laws being passed in state legislatures elsewhere in the U.S.

Politics Drag queens led an Easter march in L.A. to protest anti-drag and anti-trans laws Drag queens led an Easter march in L.A. to protest anti-drag and anti-trans laws Audio will be available later today. Drag queens led a march in Los Angeles on Easter Sunday to protest anti-drag and anti-trans laws being passed in state legislatures elsewhere in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor