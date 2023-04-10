Best Of: Keri Russell / Author David Grann : Fresh Air Russell played a fictional Soviet spy in The Americans. Now she stars as a career foreign service officer who reluctantly becomes the U.S. ambassador in London in the Netflix series The Diplomat.



Then, Maureen Corrigan reviews There Will Be Fire, by journalist Rory Carroll.



Also, author David Grann tells the story of an 18th-century British warship that wrecked along the coast of Patagonia. His new book is The Wager.

Fresh Air Best Of: Keri Russell / Author David Grann Best Of: Keri Russell / Author David Grann Listen · 48:58 48:58 Russell played a fictional Soviet spy in The Americans. Now she stars as a career foreign service officer who reluctantly becomes the U.S. ambassador in London in the Netflix series The Diplomat.



Then, Maureen Corrigan reviews There Will Be Fire, by journalist Rory Carroll.



Also, author David Grann tells the story of an 18th-century British warship that wrecked along the coast of Patagonia. His new book is The Wager. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor