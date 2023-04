Nashville councilmember plans to restore ousted Tennessee Democrat NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Nashville Metro Councilmember at Large Zulfat Suara, who plans to vote to reinstate Rep. Justin Jones to Tennessee's House after his expulsion over a gun control protest.

Politics Nashville councilmember plans to restore ousted Tennessee Democrat Nashville councilmember plans to restore ousted Tennessee Democrat Listen · 6:01 6:01 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Nashville Metro Councilmember at Large Zulfat Suara, who plans to vote to reinstate Rep. Justin Jones to Tennessee's House after his expulsion over a gun control protest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor