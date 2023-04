Millions of people may soon be disenrolled from Medicaid despite still being eligible States can once again begin removing people from their Medicaid rolls. It's estimated that about 15 million people could lose their coverage in the coming months, including many who remain eligible.

Health Care Millions of people may soon be disenrolled from Medicaid despite still being eligible Millions of people may soon be disenrolled from Medicaid despite still being eligible Audio will be available later today. States can once again begin removing people from their Medicaid rolls. It's estimated that about 15 million people could lose their coverage in the coming months, including many who remain eligible. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor