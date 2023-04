Solving public transportation needs in rural America Getting around rural America without a car is hard — especially for older residents. It makes public transportation especially important in rural areas, but providing the resource can be challenging.

National Solving public transportation needs in rural America Solving public transportation needs in rural America Audio will be available later today. Getting around rural America without a car is hard — especially for older residents. It makes public transportation especially important in rural areas, but providing the resource can be challenging. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor