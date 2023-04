Navy ship with a Confederate name now honors Black Union Hero Robert Smalls instead The navy is renaming the USS Chancellorsville, a name honoring a Confederate victory. It will now be the USS Robert Smalls, after an enslaved man who escaped the South by stealing a Confederate ship.

History Navy ship with a Confederate name now honors Black Union Hero Robert Smalls instead Navy ship with a Confederate name now honors Black Union Hero Robert Smalls instead Listen · 5:03 5:03 The navy is renaming the USS Chancellorsville, a name honoring a Confederate victory. It will now be the USS Robert Smalls, after an enslaved man who escaped the South by stealing a Confederate ship. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor