The Best of Car Talk #2335: Life and Death and Fried Clams #2335: Life and Death and Fried Clams Listen · 33:50 33:50 Margaret from nearby Everett, Mass has relocated to California along with 'Rusty' her trusty Honda Accord but the noises Rusty makes going up and down the Streets of San Francisco have Margaret in fear for her life. Will our boys be able to stop waxing nostalgic about Everett's famous clam shack 'Kelly's' in time to save Margaret? Pass the tartar sauce and find out for yourself on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.