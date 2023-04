FTX debtors' report finds company's collapse due to 'hubris, incompetence and greed' An FTX debtors' report says "hubris, incompetence, and greed" led to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to stacy-marie ishmael of Bloomberg News.

Business

FTX debtors' report finds company's collapse due to 'hubris, incompetence and greed'

An FTX debtors' report says "hubris, incompetence, and greed" led to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to stacy-marie ishmael of Bloomberg News.