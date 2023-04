Medical ethics expert discusses the FDA's authority following abortion drug rulings Two rulings on the abortion drug mifepristone raise questions about the FDA's authority. NPR's Michel Martin talks with medical ethics expert Holly Fernandez Lynch of the University of Pennsylvania.

Health Medical ethics expert discusses the FDA's authority following abortion drug rulings Medical ethics expert discusses the FDA's authority following abortion drug rulings Audio will be available later today. Two rulings on the abortion drug mifepristone raise questions about the FDA's authority. NPR's Michel Martin talks with medical ethics expert Holly Fernandez Lynch of the University of Pennsylvania. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor