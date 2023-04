Lasse Wellander, longtime ABBA guitarist, has died at 70 Lasse Wellander was lead guitarist for ABBA and played on some of the group's biggest hits. He died Friday at the age of 70.

Obituaries Lasse Wellander, longtime ABBA guitarist, has died at 70