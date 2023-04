An Idaho community college faces closure due to criticism from conservative trustees Conservative trustees fired a community college president over a mask mandate and events since then look likely to shut the school down. At stake are essential workforce training programs.

An Idaho community college faces closure due to criticism from conservative trustees An Idaho community college faces closure due to criticism from conservative trustees Listen · 3:45 3:45 Conservative trustees fired a community college president over a mask mandate and events since then look likely to shut the school down. At stake are essential workforce training programs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor