NPR host Mary Louise Kelly reflects on juggling motherhood and chasing the news Kelly has reported from around the world, including from war zones. Her new memoir, It. Goes. So. Fast, chronicles her ongoing attempts to be a good mother — and be good at her job.

Author Interviews
Listen · 37:30