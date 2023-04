This recent 'Succession' was among the best hours of TV our critic has seen in years The third episode of Succession's fourth and final season ripped away the show's center in a brilliant and unexpected move. If you haven't seen it yet, it's time to catch up.

The third episode of Succession's fourth and final season ripped away the show's center in a brilliant and unexpected move. If you haven't seen it yet, it's time to catch up.