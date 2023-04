Remembering the Louisville shooting victims The gunman killed five people at the Old National Bank in Louisville. They all worked at the bank and their ages ranged from their 40s to 60s. People who knew them reflect on their lives.

National Remembering the Louisville shooting victims Remembering the Louisville shooting victims Listen · 3:56 3:56 The gunman killed five people at the Old National Bank in Louisville. They all worked at the bank and their ages ranged from their 40s to 60s. People who knew them reflect on their lives. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor