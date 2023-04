Two Americans are being held in Russia on espionage charges Russia is holding two Americans. Russia has yet to give consular access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich or to agree on a deal to release former Marine Paul Whelan.

World Two Americans are being held in Russia on espionage charges Two Americans are being held in Russia on espionage charges Listen · 2:12 2:12 Russia is holding two Americans. Russia has yet to give consular access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich or to agree on a deal to release former Marine Paul Whelan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor