'Mad Magazine' cartoonist Al Jaffee has died at 102 Al Jaffee, the award-winning cartoonist, has died. He was 102. Jaffee developed some of Mad Magazine's most influential features, including the Fold-In and "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions."

