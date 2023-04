Princess Peach takes the lead in new 'Super Mario' movie NPR's Juana Summers talks with Washington Post videogame reporter Gene Park about his take on The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its portrayal of Princess Peach.

Movies Princess Peach takes the lead in new 'Super Mario' movie Princess Peach takes the lead in new 'Super Mario' movie Listen · 5:21 5:21 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Washington Post videogame reporter Gene Park about his take on The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its portrayal of Princess Peach. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor