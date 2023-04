A look at the new plan for managing the drought stricken Colorado River The Biden administration announced an emergency plan to save lakes Mead and Powell from drying. It gives Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland authority to cut water use of the Colorado River.

Environment A look at the new plan for managing the drought stricken Colorado River A look at the new plan for managing the drought stricken Colorado River Listen · 4:20 4:20 The Biden administration announced an emergency plan to save lakes Mead and Powell from drying. It gives Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland authority to cut water use of the Colorado River. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor