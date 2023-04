Remembering Maryann Gray, an advocate for those who have accidentally killed someone Maryann Gray spent her life advocating for those who have accidentally caused someone else's death, after she mistakenly hit a child while driving. Gray died on April 1.

Obituaries Remembering Maryann Gray, an advocate for those who have accidentally killed someone Remembering Maryann Gray, an advocate for those who have accidentally killed someone Listen · 4:07 4:07 Maryann Gray spent her life advocating for those who have accidentally caused someone else's death, after she mistakenly hit a child while driving. Gray died on April 1. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor