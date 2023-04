Rep. Katie Porter is standing up to corporate America — one whiteboard at a time NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rep. Katie Porter about her new memoir, I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan, about what it's like to work on Capitol Hill as a single mom with three young kids.

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rep. Katie Porter about her new memoir, I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan, about what it's like to work on Capitol Hill as a single mom with three young kids.