Everyone & Goodbyes

Emma Choi

Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. This isn't goodbye, it's see you l8tr. When one door closes another one opens. And all the other goodbye cliches!

We at Everyone & Their Mom are bidding you, our good listeners, adieu. We have loved being silly with you over this past year. Thank you all so much for listening and laughing along with us. May the road rise to meet you yada yada. Later, nerds!