1A Remaking America: Behavior And Discipline In Public Schools

Several states have adopted or introduced legislation this year about student behavior and school discipline. Many of these bills would make it easier to kick students out of the classroom anywhere between a day and a year.

Proponents say getting tougher on students will empower teachers, keeping them on the job amidst a nationwide educator shortage.

Opponents point to the impact that punitive measures have on students of color and students with disabilities. Black students are more likely to be suspended than their white peers. In Kentucky's largest school district, 37 percent of students are Black, but Black students account for 68 percent of out-of-school suspensions.

We take a look at a recently adopted law in Kentucky and what research says about punitive versus restorative practices in schools.

This show was part of 1A's Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.