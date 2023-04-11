Accessibility links
1A Remaking America: Behavior And Discipline In Public Schools Several states have adopted or introduced legislation this year about student behavior and school discipline. Many of these bills would make it easier to kick students out of the classroom anywhere between a day and a year.

Proponents say getting tougher on students will empower teachers, keeping them on the job amidst a nationwide educator shortage.

Opponents point to the impact that punitive measures have on students of color and students with disabilities.

We take a look at a recently adopted law in Kentucky and what research says about punitive versus restorative practices in schools.

This show was part of 1A's Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

1A Remaking America: Behavior And Discipline In Public Schools

1A Remaking America: Behavior And Discipline In Public Schools

Listen · 38:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1169348484/1169356480" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A teacher waves to her students as they get off the bus at Carter Traditional Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

A teacher waves to her students as they get off the bus at Carter Traditional Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Several states have adopted or introduced legislation this year about student behavior and school discipline. Many of these bills would make it easier to kick students out of the classroom anywhere between a day and a year.

Proponents say getting tougher on students will empower teachers, keeping them on the job amidst a nationwide educator shortage.

Opponents point to the impact that punitive measures have on students of color and students with disabilities. Black students are more likely to be suspended than their white peers. In Kentucky's largest school district, 37 percent of students are Black, but Black students account for 68 percent of out-of-school suspensions.

We take a look at a recently adopted law in Kentucky and what research says about punitive versus restorative practices in schools.

This show was part of 1A's Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.