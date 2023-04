The White House unveils a plan to keep the 2 largest reservoirs from falling too low The White House is unveiling an emergency plan to keep America's two biggest reservoirs from falling too low to generate electricity or deliver drinking water.

The White House unveils a plan to keep the 2 largest reservoirs from falling too low The White House is unveiling an emergency plan to keep America's two biggest reservoirs from falling too low to generate electricity or deliver drinking water.