Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger fills in a pothole himself

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was caught on camera filling in a pothole. A driver thanked him. If he runs again his slogan can be "Come with me if you want to live" on smoother streets.

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was caught on camera filling in a pothole. In a video on Twitter, a driver stops to thank the 75-year-old actor, and here's Schwarzenegger's response.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: You have to do it yourself. I mean, this is crazy. For three weeks, I've been waiting for this hole to be closed.

FADEL: If he runs for office again, his slogan can be, come with me if you want to live on smoother streets. It's MORNING EDITION.

