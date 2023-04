Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger fills in a pothole himself Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was caught on camera filling in a pothole. A driver thanked him. If he runs again his slogan can be "Come with me if you want to live" on smoother streets.

Strange News