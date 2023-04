Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna intends to sing entire set in Arabic at Coachella NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna ahead of her performance at Coachella. She intends to sing her entire set in Arabic.

Music Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna intends to sing entire set in Arabic at Coachella Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna intends to sing entire set in Arabic at Coachella Listen · 7:10 7:10 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna ahead of her performance at Coachella. She intends to sing her entire set in Arabic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor