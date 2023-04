Oakland offers temporary housing to camp residents, but many are reluctant to leave What was once Northern California's largest homeless camp is down to its last residents. The city of Oakland is offering temporary housing, but those being moved worry about losing what they have.

National Oakland offers temporary housing to camp residents, but many are reluctant to leave What was once Northern California's largest homeless camp is down to its last residents. The city of Oakland is offering temporary housing, but those being moved worry about losing what they have.