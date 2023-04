A signed pair of Air Jordans sold for $2.2 million at auction On Tuesday, a signed pair of Air Jordan 13s worn by Michael Jordan himself sold at a Sotheby's for $2.2 million. He wore the red and black Js in 1998 during one of his NBA finals runs.

