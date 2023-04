The legal battle over mifepristone raises concerns in the the pharmacetical industry NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Harvard Medical School's Ameet Sarpatwari about the legal battle over mifepristone and how it might affect the drug market in the U.S. and beyond.

Business The legal battle over mifepristone raises concerns in the the pharmacetical industry The legal battle over mifepristone raises concerns in the the pharmacetical industry Listen · 3:44 3:44 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Harvard Medical School's Ameet Sarpatwari about the legal battle over mifepristone and how it might affect the drug market in the U.S. and beyond. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor