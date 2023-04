How the war in Ukraine has forever changed the children in one kindergarten class The Russian invasion of Ukraine impacted one kindergarten class in Kharkiv city — spreading families across the world and forcing them to make choices to deal with trauma affecting their children.

Europe How the war in Ukraine has forever changed the children in one kindergarten class How the war in Ukraine has forever changed the children in one kindergarten class Listen · 11:22 11:22 The Russian invasion of Ukraine impacted one kindergarten class in Kharkiv city — spreading families across the world and forcing them to make choices to deal with trauma affecting their children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor