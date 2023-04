Inflation eased in March but prices are still climbing too fast for comfort New consumer prices data for March show that inflation has fallen from a four-decade high last summer, but prices are still climbing faster than the Federal Reserve would like.

Economy Inflation eased in March but prices are still climbing too fast for comfort Inflation eased in March but prices are still climbing too fast for comfort Listen · 3:38 3:38 New consumer prices data for March show that inflation has fallen from a four-decade high last summer, but prices are still climbing faster than the Federal Reserve would like. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor