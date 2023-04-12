Two mysterious bond market indicators

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP/AFP via Getty Images AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Right now, the economy is all over the place. And when things get confusing, we look to basic economic indicators to help explain what's going on. Today, we're bringing you two episodes of our daily show The Indicator that focus on the bond market.

The market for U.S. treasury bonds is generally safe, predictable and pretty boring. Recently, though, it's been anything but. We look into the fluctuations in bond prices and the yield curve (one of our favorite indicators) to try to help us understand where the economy stands right now.

These two Indicator episodes were originally produced by Brittany Cronin and Noah Glick. They were fact-checked by Sierra Juarez and engineered by Gilly Moon and Katherine Silva. Kate Concannon edits The Indicator.

The Planet Money version was produced by Dylan Sloan and edited by Dave Blanchard.

Music: "Funk Lounge," "A Fulltime Job" and "Velvet Groove."

