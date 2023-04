Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott takes a step toward a presidential bid Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has taken a significant step toward a presidential bid, launching an exploratory committee.

Politics Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott takes a step toward a presidential bid Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott takes a step toward a presidential bid Listen · 4:37 4:37 Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has taken a significant step toward a presidential bid, launching an exploratory committee. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor