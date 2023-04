Rep. Chu warns anti-China rhetoric could open the door to xenophobia There's increasingly bipartisan consensus that China represents a threat to the U.S. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., about why some anti-China rhetoric worries her.

Race Rep. Chu warns anti-China rhetoric could open the door to xenophobia Rep. Chu warns anti-China rhetoric could open the door to xenophobia Listen · 8:16 8:16 There's increasingly bipartisan consensus that China represents a threat to the U.S. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., about why some anti-China rhetoric worries her. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor